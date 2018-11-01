J-MC school board member announces resignation

WEST JACKSON, Tenn. — Back in August, Morris Merriweather was elected onto the Jackson-Madison County School Board. After almost three short months on the job, he announced Thursday, he is resigning.

“I wanted to work with other board members to make sure that every child received a public education and that’s not happening in the Madison County School System,” said Merriweather. “Whatever little contribution I could make to make sure every child mattered, that was my goal. That’s the only goal I had, in fact that’s the only agenda I had. It was never about me, it was about the children.”

Merriweather says the school board had a different agenda .

“The agenda is to build a prison for people of color, move Madison Academic away from the eastern cluster, and then the last thing is let’s build a school out north while forgetting about the overcrowding in the inner city. ”

In 2014, Merriweather wrote a book titled, “Enough is Enough: Public Education has Spiraled out of Control”.

He says that still applies today.

“So they go from Montessori to Madison to Yale to Harvard and to the world of success, nothing in the deal for the poor children of Madison County.”

In the end, Merriweather says the community just was not ready for someone like him on the school board.

“I gave it my best… to the people who fought me, may god have mercy on you.”

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has yet to hear back for Supt. Eric Jones or the school board regarding Merriweather resigning from the board.

During their next meeting, the school board will vote whether to accept Merriweather’s resignation.

