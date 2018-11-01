Transportation director talks bus stop safety in Jackson-Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — In the past week, there have been at least four bus stop crashes across the country.

“When the public sees a school bus stopped, they need to make sure that they are paying attention to their surroundings,” said Dr. Bryan Chandler, director of transportation for the Jackson-Madison County School System.

Officials here in Madison County want to make sure students stay safe at their bus stops.

“When you see the stop sign extended, you need to stop,” Chandler said. “You may not see children. Oftentimes our children are on porches. They may be in a position where they’re hidden from the driver.”

Chandler says the buses here in Jackson-Madison County have several safety features to keep students safe.

One feature is that yellow lights on the bus will flash before the red lights, warning the drivers that the bus is about to stop.

But even when the lights are flashing, students and parents still need to use caution.

“Just like we were taught when we were very young, look both ways before you cross the road,” Chandler said.

And once the student crosses the road, Chandler says they need to not come back into the streets.

And it’s not just the city roads people need to be careful on.

“Our country roads are equally as dangerous because the line of sight sometimes is less,” Chandler said.

Chandler says the main times people need to be aware are 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.