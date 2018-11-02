1 killed, 6 injured in Decatur Co. crash

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was killed and six others injured in a Thursday crash near Parsons.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before noon on Highway 412 near the intersection with Box Road.

A Chevy Impala traveling eastbound toward Parsons crossed into the oncoming lane where it collided head-on with a westbound Dodge Caravan, according to the report.

Elizabeth Cagle, 49, of Parsons was killed in the crash, according to the report. She was one of five passengers in the Caravan.

Also listed as injured were both drivers and the four other passengers in the Caravan. There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

The passengers included a 6-month-old, 1-year-old and 2-year-old. The reports says all three children were properly restrained.

Cagle was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.