We start the morning off on the chilly side with temperatures in the lower 40s. I expect clouds to gradually break up some through late morning giving way to some sunshine this morning and part of the afternoon. There is already a quick moving and vigerous mid level wave on the heels of the previous front, that will spread clouds back into the area by later this afternoon and evening. A few light scattered showers are expected through early evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight and a quick shot of cold air behind the front will allow temps to dip into the upper 30s overnight. Saturday, we will recover fairly quickly with plenty of sunshine and warming into the upper 60s.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

