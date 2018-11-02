Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates $35K in food to RIFA

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit received a donation to help those in need.

The Latter Day Saints presented RIFA with a large donation Friday, giving them $35,000 worth of food. Soup, peanut butter, spaghetti and gelatin were just some of the items donated.

The items will be given to families in need in time for the holidays.

“We are grateful for the opportunity,” said Bishop Michael Pearon of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Always look for opportunities to serve along with RIFA. they are an excellent organization who has served the community well over the years, and we will continue to do so.”

Church members say they have made several donations to RIFA in the past.