Deputies search for suspect in overnight shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting overnight in Madison County.

According to a news release, investigators are searching for Jeremiah Mays. The release says Mays is a suspect in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Deon Rutherford.

The release says Rutherford was brought to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital shortly after 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say three black men were in the black Pontiac Grand Prix that arrived at the emergency room of the hospital.

One of those men, identified as Rutherford, had been shot.

As emergency room personnel were assisting Rutherford, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Mays, took a phone and left the hospital.

Rutherford was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A be on the lookout alert has been issued for Mays.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. Anyone with information on Mays’ location or on the shooting is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.