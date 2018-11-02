Donald Milam Roberts

Graveside services for Donald Milam Roberts, 82, will be held Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Brother Bob Hutchins officiating. Mr. Roberts, disabled from childhood, died Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin, TN. He was born on September 11, 1936 in rural Carroll County to Virgil and Ruth Ella Milam Roberts. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Sandra Roberts and Becky Roberts, and a brother Joe Roberts.

Survivors include a brother: Bobby (Linda) Roberts of Gleason.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visitwww.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.