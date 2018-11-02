Fraternity at UT Martin suspended after hazing allegations

MARTIN, Tenn. — Sigma Alpha Epsilon at the University of Tennessee at Martin is on suspension.

“Both a violation of student conduct and potentially hazing issues, which also is a violation of student conduct,” Bud Grimes, chief communications officer for UT Martin, said of the reason behind the suspension.

Earlier this week, the university says it learned of violation of student conduct back in September.

“The situation involved members of the current pledge class,” Grimes said.

Now, the Student Conduct Office is investigating.

“The national SAE Fraternity, as part of the investigation, are conducting their own review as to what has happened, and out of all of this some final determination will be made,” Grimes said.

Grimes says fraternities and sororities at UT Martin are independent organizations on campus. “However, the university sanctions these organizations and has responsibility for them,” he said.

He also wants parents to know safety is something the university takes seriously.

“We are very concerned about safety, first of all, and that the Greek organizations is a positive experience for those who are involved in it,” Grimes said.

Grimes says the chapter is not allowed to have any activities or do any philanthropy work until the investigation is complete.

Officials at UT Martin say once the investigation is done and the decision is made, the fraternity’s members will be able to appeal to the university.