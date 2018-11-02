Fraternity suspended after hazing allegations

MARTIN, Tenn. — A fraternity at the University of Tennessee at Martin has been suspended after allegations of hazing and other violations.

The Tennessee Tau chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon was placed on an interim suspension Thursday after an investigation was opened into the allegations by the university’s Office of Student Conduct, according to a news release.

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon national fraternity ordered the immediate suspension of the UT Martin chapter until the national fraternity’s investigation is complete.

The release says violations of both student conduct and university policy were reported in September, but details of those allegations were not known to the university until this week.

The release says the incidents happened off campus and no injuries were reported.

Sanctions issued by the Office of Student Conduct can be appealed by the chapter once the investigation is complete.