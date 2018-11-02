Jackson Housing Authority holds grand opening for new apartments in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Looking for a new place to live in the Hub City?

Jackson Housing Authority held a grand opening Friday for new apartments on Kingsfield Drive in east Jackson.

The apartments were built for low-income to moderate-income residents. They feature high-efficiency appliances and other amenities. They even have their own bus stop.

“These are very nice apartments, as you can see,” Jackson Housing Authority executive director Mark Reid said. “But they are affordable for the low-income to moderate-income people for the city of Jackson.”

The apartments are already occupied, but you can still get on the waiting list.