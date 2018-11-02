Jackson man sentenced in meth conspiracy

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man is sentenced 30 years in federal custody on methamphetamine conspiracy and weapons charges.

Stephen Williams, 30, was one of several individuals indicted in U.S. District Court in connection with the investigation.

According to a news release, investigators testified that Williams was stopped by police in December 2015. When Williams stepped out of the vehicle, officers saw a firearm in the car.

The release says Williams punched an officer in the face, ran back to his car and dragged an officer about 25 yards before crashing his car in a ditch.

Williams attempted to run from officers, but was taken into custody.

When police searched the car, the release says officers found a Glock .40-caliber pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition, and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.

While being taken to the jail, the release says Williams assaulted another officer and threatened to kill him and his family after he was released from custody.

Williams pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and a felon in possession of a firearm.

As part of his guilty plea, Williams was held responsible for between one and a half and four and a half kilograms of methamphetamine.