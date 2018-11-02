Local business leaders gather at First Friday Forum

JACKSON, Tenn. — Business developers enjoyed a First Friday Forum with new upcoming businesses.

During the forum at First United Methodist Church in downtown Jackson, organizers from Hub City Brewing said they are planning to bring an older building back to life with Jackson’s first local brewery.

They hope guests can enjoy a place to go out and socialize. It will include a bowling alley, patio, full brewing facility and live concerts.

“It’s a project we’ve been working on for months at a time, and we just started looking around downtown finding the right building,” operations manager Trevor Jones said. “We found this building. It’s 100 years old, and it was the perfect fit.”

Organizers say it is expected to open in January.