Local Jewish community holds memorial service for Pittsburgh shooting victims

JACKSON, Tenn. — Every week, the B’nai Israel synagogue in Jackson has a Shabbat service. Friday night they were joined by the community for a special gathering.

The congregation remembered the lives taken at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“It’s a way of honoring those 11 people that died and all the people that were subjected to this crazy person who thought that he could kill Jews for the world,” Congregation B’nai Israel President David Cohen said.

Throughout the day, cards and flowers flooded the steps of the temple, but members were not surprised by the outpouring of support and respect from their neighbors.

The congregation has been in Jackson for over 130 years, and members say they have built several relationships with the community.

Their memorial service was centered on one main objective.

“It’s just a show of support for Jews everywhere,” Cohen said.