Mugshots : Madison County : 11/01/18 – 11/02/18

1/26 Jonathan Walker Possession of methamphetamine

2/26 April R Edgin Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/26 Brandon Love Failure to appear

4/26 Christopher Ingram Failure to appear



5/26 Courtney Toles Violation of probation

6/26 Darius Hunt Failure to appear

7/26 Desmond Blue Aggravated burglary, theft under $999

8/26 Devante Cole Embezzlement



9/26 Duntreno Taylor Failure to comply

10/26 Dylan Ellison Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

11/26 Freddie Parks Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/26 Jeffery Leon Shaw Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/26 Judy Hale Theft over $1,000

14/26 Mark Alan Taylor Vandalism, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment

15/26 Matthew Barnett Unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/26 Michael Bills Violation of parole



17/26 Otis Lamar Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/26 Reginald Bond Sex offender registry violations

19/26 Samantha Moreno Shoplifting

20/26 Stephanie Moreno Shoplifting



21/26 Stevie Hopkins Theft under $999

22/26 Synethia Hendrix Simple domestic assault, failure to appear

23/26 Tammy Barton Violation of probation

24/26 Tammy Macon Theft over $1,000, money laundering



25/26 Timothy Hunt Domestic assault

26/26 Wesley Glidewell Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to comply





















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/01/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/02/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.