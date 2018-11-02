Mugshots : Madison County : 11/01/18 – 11/02/18 November 2, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/26Jonathan Walker Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 2/26April R Edgin Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/26Brandon Love Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/26Christopher Ingram Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/26Courtney Toles Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/26Darius Hunt Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/26Desmond Blue Aggravated burglary, theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 8/26Devante Cole Embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 9/26Duntreno Taylor Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 10/26Dylan Ellison Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 11/26Freddie Parks Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/26Jeffery Leon Shaw Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/26Judy Hale Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 14/26Mark Alan Taylor Vandalism, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 15/26Matthew Barnett Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 16/26Michael Bills Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 17/26Otis Lamar Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/26Reginald Bond Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 19/26Samantha Moreno Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 20/26Stephanie Moreno Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 21/26Stevie Hopkins Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 22/26Synethia Hendrix Simple domestic assault, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 23/26Tammy Barton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/26Tammy Macon Theft over $1,000, money laundering Show Caption Hide Caption 25/26Timothy Hunt Domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 26/26Wesley Glidewell Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/01/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/02/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore