Unsettled Weather to Start Next Week

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Friday, November 2nd

Showers moving through West Tennessee at the moment are light but have spread out over the area. It’s likely that we’ll have some rain left by the time high school football playoff games start or any other outdoor activities you may have had planned this evening! There’s a calm day coming tomorrow before the active weather returns next week.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers moving through West Tennessee this afternoon will likely continue into the evening. We’ll have clearer skies after midnight, so the start to Saturday could be a bit frosty with temperatures dropping to the middle and upper 30s.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow with highs in the middle to upper 60s. It’ll be a little breezy during the afternoon but could get very windy later Saturday night and Sunday morning with winds gusting over 30 mph in most of the viewing area and perhaps over 40 mph in northwest Tennessee. Don’t forget to change your clocks this weekend, time goes back one hour Saturday night! Winds will keep temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s at the coolest point of Saturday night. Rain is forecast to arrive Sunday morning, tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

