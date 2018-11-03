A Calm Saturday Ahead Before The Unsettled Weather Arrives

Weather Update – 9:20 a.m. – Saturday, November 3rd

**FALL BACK AN HOUR TONIGHT! It’s that time of the year again as we roll the clock back one hour before going to bed!**

Showers have dissipated over area and now skies are beginning to get clearer There’s a calm day coming today before the active weather returns next week. We start with windy conditions Saturday night, rain arriving Sunday morning, and then a potential for strong thunderstorms early next week.

TODAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are forecast for today with highs in the middle to mid 60s. It’ll be a little breezy during the afternoon but could get very windy later Saturday night and Sunday morning with winds gusting over 30 mph in most of the viewing area and perhaps over 40 mph in northwest Tennessee.

**Don’t forget to change your clocks this weekend, time goes back one hour Saturday night! Winds will keep temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s at the coolest point of Saturday night. Rain is forecast to arrive Sunday morning, as early as 6 a.m. in some spots before tapering off in the afternoon and early evening. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast which could include strong thunderstorms Monday night, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

