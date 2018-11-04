A Carroll County teenager reunites with her family after being abducted on Halloween night

BRUCETON, Tenn–

13-year-old Acia Ross tells me she first met her abductor three days prior and said she felt very uncomfortable when meeting him and never wanted to see him again.

“No parent should have to hear that their child is gone,” said Latoyha Gadlen, mother of Acia Ross.

Bruceton Police say 13-year-old Acia Ross was kidnapped Halloween night after trick or treating with her sister and friends.

Ross says her mother told her to meet at the Bruceton Dollar General but she was abducted before she could ever reach the store.

“He was like get in the truck, get in the truck, get in the truck, over and over again, and it was like he was peer pressuring me into it and I was scared but like, I mean I didn’t know if I had ran what was going to happen and I didn’t know if I had yelled what was going to happen,” said victim Acia Ross.

She says the man yelling was 34-year-old Joseph Ivan Fallon who she met through a dating app called ‘Secret’.

“Its an app called secret and we were talking and then at first he didn’t tell me his age at all he didn’t tell me anything, and it just went from there,” said Ross.

‘Secret’ allows users to meet new people at locations in their area, all while ensuring the users privacy.

When Ross didn’t show up at Dollar General her mom immediately called police.

“It didn’t even spark in my mind, It didn’t dawn on me, I’d dawned on me when I called the phone back and it was off, that’s when I knew something was wrong,” said Gadlen.

Ross says Fallon forced her to spend the night at Terrace Apartments in Jackson then forced her to drive with him to Florida.

Just 24 hours later Bruceton Police and the TBI found Fallon and Ross at a Gainsville, Florida gas station. He is now in custody.

“Only thing I could think of is that i was dying, I was about to die,” said Ross.

Acia Ross is now at home safe with her family. Her mother Latoyha says she has been enrolled in counseling.

Ross’s abductor Joseph Ivan Fallon is in police custody in Florida and the case is an ongoing investigation.