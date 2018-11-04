Cheer team prepares for big competition

NEAR DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — Cheer moms and dads gathered at the Carl Perkins Center to see the Jackson Elite Cheerleaders showcase their skills.

The Jackson Elite competitive cheerleaders prepare for all their first competitions by inviting family to see their routines.

The showcase consisted of four different teams who performed their routines twice.

The Jackson cheer company says the showcase will help prepare the cheerleaders for the 2018-2019 season.

The Jackson Elite’s will be competing in their first competition November 18th.