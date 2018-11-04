Showers Off-and-On Throughout Sunday

Weather Update – 7:45 a.m. – Sunday, November 4th

Showers are on the move! A cold front is about to move through West Tennessee and with more than one cold front coming these next few days, there’s an active weather pattern setting up for the first full week of November. Keep that rain coat handy!

TODAY

Scattered showers are likely from the morning through afternoon as a cold front moves into the area today. This will bring off-and-on rain to West Tennessee but thunderstorms are not likely. Because of the gusty winds we’ll have today, that will make it feel chilly at times, but since they’re coming from the south, we should be able to reach the upper 50s to lower 60s at the warmest point of the afternoon.

Rain will trickle into the early evening but we’ll be mostly dry overnight under continued cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s by Monday morning. West Tennessee is under an enhanced risk for severe weather from Monday through Tuesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to move into the area during the afternoon but could become strong or even severe later in the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast as we monitor the timeline of potential threats, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

