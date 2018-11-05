Bobbie Crosser Fitzgerald, age 83 of Paris passed away Saturday, November 3, 2018 at her residence. Her funeral service will be 2:00PM Monday, November 5, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Glenn Hill and Tammy Blankenship of Palestine Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Bethesda Cemetery. Visitation will be at McEvoy Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00PM Sunday, November 4, 2018 and after 12:00PM Monday.

Pallbearers for Ms. Fitzgerald will be Tommy Harding, Ralph Anderson, Brian Webb, Reed Shepherd, Adam Kennon, Logan Kennon, Shane Shepherd, and Will Clem. Honorary Pallbearers will be: The farmers of Henry County.

Bobbie Crosser Fitzgerald was born March 11, 1935 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late Herbert Crosser and the late Vernie Grace Hudson Crosser. She is survived by three daughters: Debbie (Kenny) Kennon and Teresa Shepherd of Paris and Christie Fitzgerald of Cordova, TN; three grandchildren: Cortney (Will) Clem, Adam Kennon, and Shane (Chrystal) Shepherd; five great grandchildren: Logan and Hannah Kennon, Jackson and Nathan Clem, and Emery Shepherd; her caregivers: Melinda Pate, Dee Huddleston, Kaitlyn Benfield, Donna Palmer, Morna Hutcherson, Samantha Scott, Harley Williams; and numerous nieces and cousins.

Besides her parents, Ms. Fitzgerald was also preceded in death by a brother, William H. “Bill” Crosser; sister-in-law, Hannah Crosser; and son-in-law, Gary Dick.

Ms. Fitzgerald was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer. She retired from the Department of Agriculture after 56 years as County Executive Director.

Memorials may be made to Bethesda Cemetery, c/o: Ron Brown, P.O. Box 670, Paris, TN 38242