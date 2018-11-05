Cynthia JoAnne Canfield Polenz Stelter, Born August 8, 1952 in Dover, Ohio. Transitioned October 28, 2018 in Jackson, Tennessee.

Survivors are her husband Rich Stelter of Camden, TN; her two daughters Heidi Polenz Escalante of Kalispell, MT and Autumn Polenz Lozano of Los Angeles, CA; stepdaughters Amy Stelter Baumann and Melody Stelter and stepson Todd Stelter of WI. Grandchildren are Chandler, Maverick, and Dakota Escalante; Dominique Lozano; Olivia Stelter; Dyllan and Chris Konen; Beth and Justin Garcia and great grandson Apollo Garcia. Mother and stepfather JoAnne and Jim Robinson of Euless, TX; siblings Jeff Canfield and wife Lora, Greg Canfield and wife Grace, Susan Canfield Phillips and husband Ronnie, Jack Canfield and wife Teresa, and Mike Canfield and wife Ronda, all of TX; uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews, and over 25 great nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her father Russell Buell Canfield, brother Robert Dean Canfield, and nephew Jarrod Keith Phillips.

The oldest of seven children, Cyndi spent her early years in Ohio, New Mexico and Texas. She took on much of the responsibility for the care of her younger siblings as the family grew. As a teenager she moved to California to pursue her dream of living near the beach. She later returned to Texas before moving to Florida and finally settling in Tennessee.

Cyndi was a free spirit with a heart of gold. She loved the outdoors and spent many vacations camping, often at the beach. As a young adult, her passion was expressed through protesting the Vietnam war, campaigning for George McGovern and rallying behind environmental causes.

Cyndi loved to garden and would go into great detail when describing her harvests.

A self described hippie, rock ‘n’ roll music was another passion. She loved music and was always ready to dance! As a teenager she loved the Beatles, Herman and the hermits, and Paul Revere and the Raiders. Later, Buffalo Springfield, Cheap Trick, Jefferson Airplane and Humble Pie were some of her favorites.

Cyndi made friends easily, was a great listener and always generous with a kind word and encouragement. Her love for animals was beyond compare, always quick to take in the injured and the stray. She leaves behind her young pup, Ruby, among other pets.

The disease of addiction attacked Cyndi early, and despite heroic efforts, did not release its grip until last week. It stole her joy, alienated those who loved her the most, and eventually destroyed her organs.

In the end, she received those who loved her with open arms and laughed heartily, despite the physical pain, at old family stories and stupid jokes; she refused any medication to relieve her pain, fright or anxiety.

She recited the sinners prayer and professed her love for God and Jesus Christ; and in her last hours her final fears were allayed as she cried out to Elijah and sang loud and long with the angels as they began to gather. One of her last physical efforts was raising her arm, opening and closing her hand in greeting.

The family would like to thank the Reverend John Hatley Bible Grove Baptist Church for reaching out with kindness.

We also want to thank the staff at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee, particularly those on the night shift — Rhonda and Mary Beth specifically. Their care and compassion is beyond compare. We could not have asked for better care for Cyndi and the entire family during this difficult time.

Final goodbyes will be delayed until spring time when the family and all others who wish to join us, will gather, per her last wishes, for a party at the beach and celebrate her life through camping, cooking and spreading her ashes. There will probably be some music and dancing as well…