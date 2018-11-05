Democratic congressional candidate Phil Bredesen makes campaign stop in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–, Democratic Congressional candidate Phil Bredesen made a campaign stop in Jackson, Monday, as a part of his final “Get out the Vote” event. Bredesen was at the West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse on West Main Street.

Some polls have the race very close between Republican challenger Marsha Blackburn and Bredesen.

A new poll from East Tennessee State University indicates that the race could come down to the wire, with both candidates at 44 percent.