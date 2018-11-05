Investigators warn parents, kids of dangers on social media following a reported kidnapping

BRUCETON, Tenn.–A Carroll County teenager reunites with her family after she said she was abducted on Halloween night.



The Bruceton Police Department warn parents and children on the dangers of social media.

“The days of the kidnapper hiding in the bushes are over now it’s someone behind a keyboard on a computer,” said Sgt. Aaron Patton of Bruceton Police Dept.

The Bruceton Police Department is urging parents to monitor their kids social media activity, due to today’s many outlets of communication, including apps.

“It’s a possibility that they could download them and use them inappropriately and parents have a duty to check on their children’s, on their happenings on their phone,” said Sgt. Patton.

This past week, a Carroll County mother reported to investigators her daughter was kidnapped by a 34-year-old man she met on a dating app.

Sgt. Patton said children, many who are runaways are most likely to be a victim of sex trafficking.

According to the National Center For Missing and Exploited children, of the 25,000 runaways reported to the organization in 2017, 1 in 7 were likely victims of child sex trafficking.

Sgt. Patton said parents have the ability to prevent these incidents by monitoring who their kids speak to.

“Where you enter the telephone numbers that they can call, these are trusted numbers, uh they can call or text but they’re not allowed to text or call strangers, the phone simply won’t work if they try to do that,”said Sgt. Patton.

Phone providers like AT&T and Verizon offer plans such as “Smart Limit Parental Controls” and “Safeguards”.

Patton encourages kids to tell someone if they stumble across signs of sex trafficking on social media .

“Number 1 tell an adult, they’re parent, a trusted teacher at school, contact police, we’re here to help,” said Sgt. Patton.

If you or someone you know is witnessing signs of sex trafficking through social media, contact the Bruceton Police Department at (731) 586-7311 or your local police department.