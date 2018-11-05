JMCSS cancels after-school activities, work session due to weather threat

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders with the Jackson-Madison County School System have canceled all after-school extracurricular activities for Monday, Nov. 5, due to the threat of severe weather.

The school system announced the cancellation on their Twitter account.

‼️Due to the threat of possible severe weather, all after-school extracurricular activities have been canceled for today. After-school childcare hours remain the same as usual. However, we encourage families, who are able, to pick up their students as early as possible. #JMCSS pic.twitter.com/N5x3gA5Lbh — JMC School System (@JMCSchools) November 5, 2018