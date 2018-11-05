Lake County investigation leads to at least a dozen arrests

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A major drug bust results in nearly two dozen people facing charges.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was there when multiple agencies came together to search 18 homes Monday morning in Lake County.

More than 30 cases were presented to the Lake County grand jury, with 18 people facing charges.

All of those individuals are facing drug offenses, including methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

District Attorney General Danny Goodman says it’s important to get these drugs off the streets.

“Everything is related to drugs in one way or another, whether it’s a theft, an assault, burglaries. They’re all related, so if we can slow down the drug epidemic, then I think we can slow down the other crime as well,” Goodman said.

Some of those individuals are also facing charges related to TennCare fraud.

Investigators say they’ve been working on this investigation since March.

“Most of our investigations fall into two categories. It’s either the eligibility category, where they’re lying about their income, receiving benefits they shouldn’t receive, or the drug diversion part where they’re getting prescriptions and then putting them on the streets in some way, shape or form,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said.

Harmon said about 60 percent of those cases are drug-related.

The 29th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Tiptonville Police Department, Ridgely Police Department and the Office of the Inspector General were involved in the investigation.