Man arrested in Weakley Co. hit-and-run; woman wanted on same charge

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man they say was involved in an October hit-and-run on Ralston Road.

Thomas Joseph Koker Jr., 48, was arrested Friday on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In October, a woman was hit by a car and later transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of major injuries. The victim was able to tell investigators that there was a second person in the car, identified as Tristan Ezell.

Ezell is not in custody at this time.

Investigators say they believe the woman was intentionally run over. Investigators say they also believe they knew the victim was injured and left the scene without offering assistance.

Ezell is wanted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on Ezell’s location is asked to contact the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office at 731-364-5454.