Mugshots : Madison County : 11/02/18 – 11/05/18 November 5, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/43Nikita Jones Public intoxication 2/43Aisha Moss Fugitive-hold for other agency 3/43Arthur Baltimore Driving on revoked/suspended license, resisting stop/arrest 4/43Arturo Lopez Driving on revoked/suspended license 5/43Benjamin Pearson Simple domestic assault 6/43Bobby Gaskins DUI, vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended license 7/43Brittany Young Schedule I & II drug violations, smoking paraphernalia-multiple violations 8/43Calan Baker Violation of probation 9/43Calvin Ross Failure to comply 10/43Cesar Casas-Paulin Reckless driving, driving while unlicensed 11/43Cyandra Reed Shoplifting 12/43Dexter Ingram Forgery, simple possession/casual exchange 13/43Dreadrick Pack Simple domestic assault 14/43Erin Reed Theft under $999 15/43Gregory Bradford Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision 16/43Heather Hall Assault, criminal trespass 17/43Isador Parks Contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, public intoxication 18/43Jacob Coffman Driving on revoked/suspended license 19/43James Anthony DUI 20/43Jerald Jackson Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license 21/43Joe Anderson Harassment 22/43Julius Coble Public intoxication 23/43Kalin Stone Violation of probation 24/43Karen Noble Violation of probation 25/43Kevin Majors Failure to appear 26/43Laerin Buckner Theft under $999 27/43Lafonda Knox Violation of probation 28/43Marty Clark Criminal impersonation, failure to comply, failure to appear, fugitive-hold for other agency 29/43Michelle Sanders Failure to comply 30/43Miyoshi Lynch Failure to appear 31/43Mondrico Anderson Violation of probation 32/43Rickey Bond Fugitive-hold for other agency 33/43Robert Givens Assault 34/43Ronnie Hopson Violation of probation 35/43Sedarius Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license 36/43Tamecia Suggs Theft under $999 37/43Tareeq Harris Schedule VI drug violations 38/43Taylor Bailey Theft over $1,000, theft under $999, reckless driving 39/43Timothy Mayfield Failure to appear 40/43Travantay Berry DUI 41/43Tyrone McCurdy Sex offender registry violations 42/43Wade Holladay Schedule I & II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, fugitive-hold for other agency 43/43Zebulun Sanders Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/02/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/05/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots