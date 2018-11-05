Mugshots : Madison County : 11/02/18 – 11/05/18

1/43 Nikita Jones Public intoxication

2/43 Aisha Moss Fugitive-hold for other agency

3/43 Arthur Baltimore Driving on revoked/suspended license, resisting stop/arrest

4/43 Arturo Lopez Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/43 Benjamin Pearson Simple domestic assault

6/43 Bobby Gaskins DUI, vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/43 Brittany Young Schedule I & II drug violations, smoking paraphernalia-multiple violations

8/43 Calan Baker Violation of probation



9/43 Calvin Ross Failure to comply

10/43 Cesar Casas-Paulin Reckless driving, driving while unlicensed

11/43 Cyandra Reed Shoplifting

12/43 Dexter Ingram Forgery, simple possession/casual exchange



13/43 Dreadrick Pack Simple domestic assault

14/43 Erin Reed Theft under $999

15/43 Gregory Bradford Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision

16/43 Heather Hall Assault, criminal trespass



17/43 Isador Parks Contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, public intoxication

18/43 Jacob Coffman Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/43 James Anthony DUI

20/43 Jerald Jackson Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license



21/43 Joe Anderson Harassment

22/43 Julius Coble Public intoxication

23/43 Kalin Stone Violation of probation

24/43 Karen Noble Violation of probation



25/43 Kevin Majors Failure to appear

26/43 Laerin Buckner Theft under $999

27/43 Lafonda Knox Violation of probation

28/43 Marty Clark Criminal impersonation, failure to comply, failure to appear, fugitive-hold for other agency



29/43 Michelle Sanders Failure to comply

30/43 Miyoshi Lynch Failure to appear

31/43 Mondrico Anderson Violation of probation

32/43 Rickey Bond Fugitive-hold for other agency



33/43 Robert Givens Assault

34/43 Ronnie Hopson Violation of probation

35/43 Sedarius Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license

36/43 Tamecia Suggs Theft under $999



37/43 Tareeq Harris Schedule VI drug violations

38/43 Taylor Bailey Theft over $1,000, theft under $999, reckless driving

39/43 Timothy Mayfield Failure to appear

40/43 Travantay Berry DUI



41/43 Tyrone McCurdy Sex offender registry violations

42/43 Wade Holladay Schedule I & II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, fugitive-hold for other agency

43/43 Zebulun Sanders Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/02/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/05/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.