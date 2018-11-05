Officials offer reminders as Election Day approaches

JACKSON, Tenn. — Election Day is Tuesday, and officials have reminders for voters.

Polling places in Madison County are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Administrator of Elections Kim Buckley says to check your voters registration card to know your voting location.

Unlike the past, no voting will take place on North Parkway at the Ag Auditorium or the Election Commission office.

Early voting ended Thursday with 33 percent of the 59,000 registered voters taking part.

“I’m glad that we had such a great turnout,” Buckley said. “I’m glad to see our voters taking ownership of their civic duties and exercising it, and I think it’s just a great thing.”

