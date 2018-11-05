Republican Tennessee Governor candidate Bill Lee visits Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn.–Just one day before Election Day, Republican Gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee visited the Hub City Monday.
Lee and his wife Maria stopped by the Madison County GOP headquarters as part of stops leading up to Election Day.
Republican Congressman David Kustoff was also at the event.
Democratic challenger Karl Dean says he plans to bring more economic opportunity to Tennesseans. He say his focus is on Tennessee education and jobs.