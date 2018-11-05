Roy Lee “RL” Barlow

A memorial services for Roy Lee “RL” Barlow, 80, will be held on Sunday November 11, 2018 at Union Missionary Church on Highway 140 in Henry County. Cremation was chosen by his family. Mr. Barlow who was disabled, died Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at Baptist Hospital Carroll County in Huntingdon. He was born on May 24, 1938 in Henry, TN to Fred D. and Verna Arnold Barlow. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Faye Boane, and a brother James T. Barlow.

Survivors include his Betty Lee Barlow of McKenzie, two sons Westley Barlow and Brian Barlow both of McKenzie, a stepdaughter and stepson Diane Roney of Las Vegas, and Kenneth Whitson of McKenzie, two sisters Hazel Hickman of McKenzie, Mary Hart (Buddy) of the Kentucky line area, Harold Barlow (Kathy) of Henry, his grandchildren: one he raised from an infant to adulthood Devin Whitson, Dustin Whitson, Ashley Smith, Erica Nichole, Jacob Barlow, Ashley Barlow, and lastly an unborn great granddaughter.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call

(731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.