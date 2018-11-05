Sheriff’s office says man was erroneously identified as shooting suspect

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a man was erroneously identified as a suspect in a recent shooting.

Jeremiah Mays is not a suspect in the Nov. 1 shooting in which he had previously been identified as a suspect by the sheriff’s office, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Mays was previously identified as a suspect in the Nov. 1 shooting that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Deon Rutherford in Jackson.

“Our Criminal Investigation Division has determined that Mays was not the driver of the car, as previously reported,” the release says. “He remains a person of interest and may have information regarding the shooting.”

Anyone with information in the shooting is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 731-423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).