Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Evening

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Friday, November 5th

Showers and thunderstorms have already begun moving into northwest Tennessee but these storms remain elevated with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. These showers will continue moving northeast but the primary concern for severe weather won’t initiate until after sunset.

TONIGHT

Temperatures may end up reaching their high point today just before the cold front arrives, which in Jackson will be close to 10pm. In the meantime, the threat for severe weather will increase this afternoon and evening with a potential for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Our greatest threat for severe weather in Jackson is from 8pm to 11pm but we could have a strong thunderstorms before hand. Rain will end completely in West Tennessee by around midnight.

It’ll be a clearer day after the patchy fog lifts tomorrow morning. We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Rain showers are expected to return to the area early Wednesday with colder weather in the forecast! Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as we track these thunderstorms live, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com