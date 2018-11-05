Voting on Election Day: What to know

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday, Nov. 6, is Election Day, and several positions are left for voters to decide on throughout their counties and cities.

Voters in Henderson and Chester counties will see two House of Representative races on the ballot. There are four people running for District 7, which includes Republican party nominee Mark Green, Democratic party nominee Justin Kanew, and Independent candidates Leonard “Lenny” Ladner and Brent Legendre. In the running for District 72 is Republican Kirk Haston and Democratic nominee James T. Haynes.

In Chester County, the city of Henderson will have a liquor referendum on the ballot, something that is on the ballot for several counties and cities across West Tennessee.

It’s on the ballot for Henderson County as well, and if passed it will allow the sale of alcoholic beverages at restaurants across the county. The city of Lexington also has the same liquor referendum for people to vote on if they want the sale of alcohol at restaurants within the city limits.

Hardin County is one of the few areas left that still have mayoral positions open since the August primary. The city of Crump has independent candidates Jerry Key and Ricky Tuberville in the running for that mayoral position.

District 7 and 71 House of Representatives positions also need to be filled. House of Representatives District 71 candidates are David “Coach” Byrd and Frankie Floied.

Here in Madison County, voters in Medon and Three Way will both have uncontested races on their ballots. For the rest of registered voters in Madison County, they’ll vote in several state elections. However, election commission officials say you should check your voter registration online before going to vote as some polling locations have changed.

Gibson and Carroll counties have several items on the ballot. In Gibson County, the cities of Medina and Trenton have liquor referendums on the ballot. Medina has a referendum for package stores to sell alcohol in the city limits. In Trenton, that referendum is a vote on whether restaurants will be able to sell liquor by the drink.

Carroll County has a couple contested House of Representatives positions to vote on — District 79 and 76. In District 76, there’s Republican nominee Andy Holt and Democratic nominee Deane Arganbright. In District 79 there’s Republican Curtis Halford and Democrat Gregory Frye.

Bruceton residents will also be able to vote for a new mayor, with three people in the running, including Robert Keeton, Frank McGee and Jenna Young.

There was a large voter turnout across the state with almost 1.4 million Tennesseans voting during the early voting period.

Polls open at different times depending on the county. So on Election Day, remember to bring a valid photo ID with you.