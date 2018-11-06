After many losses, local Democratic party is still positive

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a tough race for the Democratic party as many of their candidates didn’t get enough votes to win.

In the gubernatorial race, Karl Dean lost against Republican candidate Bill Lee.

In the U.S. Senate election, Republican Marsha Blackburn won over Democratic Phil Bredesen.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with the chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party who says he still has high hopes for the future.

“Democrats across the state, we have proven to ourselves that we can build the necessary organizations to be competitive again in the states, so I’m encouraged,” Madison County Democratic Party Chairman Byron Elam said.

Elam also says he is looking forward to next year’s race.