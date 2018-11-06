BREAKING: Blackburn projected to win US Senate race, ABC News reports

NASHVILLE — ABC News is reporting Marsha Blackburn as the projected winner in the U.S. Senate race in Tennessee, defeating opponent Phil Bredesen.

Blackburn released the following statement Tuesday night after she became Tennessee’s Senator-elect:

“You have sent a message that it is time to take Tennessee conservative values to Washington and keep our state and our country moving forward. I am so incredibly grateful to each of you for doing your part, standing with me, staying strong and turning out the vote. It is such an honor to be the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Tennessee. I am going to work as hard for you as you have worked for me. Just as we said on day one, I will take our shared Tennessee values to work on issues of importance to you in Washington: more constitutional federal judges and Supreme Court Justices, lower taxes, less regulation, protecting the right to life, defending the Second Amendment, providing for our troops and veterans, getting the federal budget under control and building the wall once and for all on the southern border. Thank you for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. This is very humbling, and I will not let you down.”