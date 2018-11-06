BREAKING: Mother charged with murder in death of toddler

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The mother of a 3-year-old child who died last week at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital is now facing charges of first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated child abuse or neglect.

Chasity Yancey, 27, is also charged with aggravated child abuse or neglect after investigators say her 4-year-old daughter was also taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for treatment of malnutrition.

In a news release Tuesday, the sheriff’s office says Yancey put the two children in a locked and barricaded room in an attempt to deprive them of food and water.

Deputies responded to the home on Cane Creek Road in west Madison County on Oct. 30 after a report of an unresponsive 3-year-old child. Deputies found emergency medical services performing CPR on the child when they arrived.

The release says deputies searched the home and found the 4-year-old girl, who was unable to walk. Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Mapes says the child remains at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The release says investigators believe the situation had been ongoing for around a year.

The children have not been identified at this time.

The sheriff’s office previously confirmed two other children, ages 7 and 2, were also living in the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 731-423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).