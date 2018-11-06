Cold Weather Coming to West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, November 6th

Nothing like following up a stormy night with clear skies and warm temperatures! I hope you’ve enjoyed it because the weather is about to get a lot colder over the next couple of days. Rain showers arrive first but we’ll struggle to reach 60°F again until the weekend before Thanksgiving! We could see something happen next week that hasn’t happened in a November in 4 years.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will continue into the evening across West Tennessee with clouds gradually beginning to return to the area overnight. We’ll remain mostly dry tonight until rain arrives Wednesday morning with temperatures dropping to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

It’s going to be colder tomorrow, so grab a jacket when you head out! Cloudy skies with scattered showers off-and-on through the morning are expected with winds from the northeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour. Temperatures will peak in the middle 50s. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast which will show just how cold it could get next week, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

