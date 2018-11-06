Deon Michael Rutherford

Funeral services for , age 19, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 1:00 pm at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Mr. Rutherford passed away on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Thursday, November 8, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Rutherford will lie in state Friday at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church from 12:00 noon until time of service