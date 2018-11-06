Green projected winner in U.S. House District 7

NASHVILLE — Republican Mark Green has won one of three open U.S. House seats in Tennessee.

Green is a state senator from Ashland City who will represent the 19 counties in District 7. The district includes the population centers of Williamson County and the city of Clarksville, in addition to a wide swath of rural middle and west Tennessee.

Green replaces Republican Marsha Blackburn. She vacated the House seat when she made the move to run for U.S. Senate.

Green defeated Democrat Justin Kanew, a film producer and former “Amazing Race” contestant.

Kanew has never been elected to public office. Green withdrew from consideration for secretary of the Army last year after he was heavily criticized over his remarks about Muslims, and gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender Americans.