Mugshots : Madison County : 11/05/18 – 11/06/18 November 6, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/24Amanda Kincaid Failure to appear 2/24Billy Fuller Simple domestic assault, harassment 3/24Brandon Morgan Sex offender registry violations 4/24Cameron Delgado Aggravated assault 5/24Chasity Yancey First degree murder, child abuse or neglect 6/24Christopher Golden Robbery, simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism 7/24Christopher Lyons Assault, vandalism 8/24Darries Edwards Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license 9/24Floyd Harris Tampering/destroying evidence 10/24Jeremie Campbell Driving on revoked/suspended license 11/24Jerry Logan Violation of community corrections 12/24Joseph Reynolds Possession of methamphetamine 13/24Kelsey Freeman Violation of probation 14/24Ken Steele Violation of probation 15/24Lacherica Clark Shoplifting-theft of property 16/24Levante Reid Violation of community corrections 17/24Michael Reinhard Violation of probation 18/24Shaketa Smith Burglary, theft over $1000 19/24Shawn Smith Failure to comply 20/24Sherika Douglas Driving on revoked/suspended license 21/24Tareeq Harris Violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon 22/24Terrell Patterson Simple domestic assault, aggravated domestic assault 23/24Timothy Gage Violation of community corrections 24/24Zachary Harmon Violation of community corrections The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/05/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/06/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.