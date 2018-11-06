Mugshots : Madison County : 11/05/18 – 11/06/18

1/24 Amanda Kincaid Failure to appear

2/24 Billy Fuller Simple domestic assault, harassment

3/24 Brandon Morgan Sex offender registry violations

4/24 Cameron Delgado Aggravated assault



5/24 Chasity Yancey First degree murder, child abuse or neglect

6/24 Christopher Golden Robbery, simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism

7/24 Christopher Lyons Assault, vandalism

8/24 Darries Edwards Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/24 Floyd Harris Tampering/destroying evidence

10/24 Jeremie Campbell Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/24 Jerry Logan Violation of community corrections

12/24 Joseph Reynolds Possession of methamphetamine



13/24 Kelsey Freeman Violation of probation

14/24 Ken Steele Violation of probation

15/24 Lacherica Clark Shoplifting-theft of property

16/24 Levante Reid Violation of community corrections



17/24 Michael Reinhard Violation of probation

18/24 Shaketa Smith Burglary, theft over $1000

19/24 Shawn Smith Failure to comply

20/24 Sherika Douglas Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/24 Tareeq Harris Violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

22/24 Terrell Patterson Simple domestic assault, aggravated domestic assault

23/24 Timothy Gage Violation of community corrections

24/24 Zachary Harmon Violation of community corrections

















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/05/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/06/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.