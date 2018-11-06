One More Sunny And Mild Afternoon

Weather Update– 8:01 AM CST

Good Morning West Tennessee! We are off to a quiet but foggy start to the morning. Temps were mainly in the lower 50s to around upper 40s this morning. Temps will quickly rebound today under sunny skies. We should top out around middle 60s today. But I caution you, enjoy it because changes are coming, and we’re not talking the Fall variety changes! A continental polar air mass is set to intrude the eastern US starting this weekend. Some guidance suggest lows could dip into the upper 20s briefly Saturday. Highs will struggle through the 40s through the weekend. Until then Mostly cloudy with chances of light showers will dominate the next 48 hours beyond this afternoon.

