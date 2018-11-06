Owner of beauty supply store seeks help after break in

JACKSON, Tenn. — The owner of a beauty supply store is seeking help after a break in.

The owner of T.B. Bundles on North Highland in Jackson says someone broke into his store over night.

He says they stole over $10,000 worth of hair, eyelashes and other beauty products, completely wiping out his store.

The Jackson Police Department was at the scene investigating the incident.

If you have information on this burglary call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400.