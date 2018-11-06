Republicans come together for election watch party

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several watch parties were held for this year’s mid-term elections.

People gathered at the Madison County Republican campaign headquarters in anticipation for tonight’s results.

The crowd ranged from young to old, with even some pets in attendance.

Overall, they are proud that their hard work over the past few months has paid off, and even happier to share that moment together.

“We are so excited and pumped in Madison County for the results, because Madison County did our part to keep the red wave going in West Tennessee,” said Mark Johnstone, Chairman of the Madison Co. Republican Party.

There were also several local leaders in attendance for tonight’s watch party, including Representative Jimmy Eldridge and Sheriff John Mehr.