Severe Weather Threat Concludes in West Tennessee

Weather Update – 12:15 a.m. – Tuesday, November 5th

The threat for severe weather has concluded for the night in West Tennessee and so has the rain! Showers and thunderstorms are ongoing in Middle Tennessee to our east and northern Mississippi to our south but none are expected in West Tennessee for the rest of the night. In fact, the skies are clear! Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s by sunrise Tuesday morning. Patchy dense fog will be possible at that time resulting in low visibility – less than 1 mile in some cases!

It’ll be a clearer day after the patchy fog lifts tomorrow morning. We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Rain showers are expected to return to the area early Wednesday with colder weather in the forecast! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

