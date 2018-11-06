Union University holds day of remembrance and service

JACKSON, Tenn. — This year marks the 16th annual campus and community service day for Union University. The day is a way for the university to give back to the community that helped them rebuild more than a decade ago.

“It’s a day of remembrance where we gather together to thank god for his providence in watching over our campus in tornadoes that have happened on campus in 2002, 2003 and in 2008,” said Union University Content Development Specialist Nathan Handley.

Classes were cancelled Tuesday so students could volunteer their time. Throughout the years students have done everything from cleaning up community gardens or public spaces to volunteering with schools and other organizations.

“Today we had groups at parks, we had groups at schools, churches, we’ve had some even doing projects here on campus,” said Handley.

Some students spent their day with residents at the Regency Retirement Village working on creative projects.

“The residents here are really liking it they love to just be able to talk to people and tell them about their live and have someone that’s really interested in them,” said Union University student Kristen Chance.

“I think for them it’s a lot of allowing those residents to have some young people come in and spend time with them, talk to them, learn about them,” said Handley.

More than 600 students participated in service day Tuesday.

“I think this day is important just to always remember how blessed we are as a university, but we wouldn’t be here without the Jackson community and the people who supported us the whole way,” said Chance.

Over 40 community service projects today were held by the university throughout the city.