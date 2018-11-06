Video shows apparent hazing at Liberty

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Madison County School System is investigating an alleged incident that happened on the campus of Liberty Technology Magnet High School.

The video appears to show a student beating another students with a belt. The student screams and tells him to stop.

Then, the student appears to have the belt tied around him a like a dog collar and leash. They walk outside as other students laugh and follow them while recording video on their cell phones.

The school system did not say when the alleged incident happened, but they said it did happen inside the field house.

The school system did not want to appear on camera but released a statements saying, “We are disappointed and angered by the behavior seen in the video. The acts are in clear violation of the expectations we have for all of our students. The alleged actions of these few students in no way reflect the student-athletes nor student body of Liberty.”

JMCSS has a strict policy against hazing and all mistreatment of students and staff. Staff are required to report these incidents promptly.

JMCSS says the school resource officers, who are members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, are aware of the video. There have been no charges filed at this time.