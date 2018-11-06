Voters across West Tennessee turn out to polls

JACKSON, Tenn. — “Everybody has the right to vote and we need to exercise that right,” Rachael Clark, a teacher who voted Tuesday, said.

Voters all across West Tennessee turned out to the polls Tuesday.

“It was easy, not complicated at all, everything running smooth, in and out real quick,” Sarah Carter said.

They’re voting on everything from senators and congressman to mayors and liquor referendums.

On Tuesday, 33 different precincts were open around Madison County for residents to cast their ballots.

When I spoke to voters they said they have different reasons for casting those votes.

Rachael Clark is a teacher at Lincoln Elementary, “Education is really important to me, especially with all the stuff going on with the new tests and new standards coming out, so that was really my focus for today.”

Sarah Carter says what she sees on TV didn’t decide her vote, “We see everything, we hear everything, we wanna make up our minds on what issues we wanna see and if we vote we can make that happen.”

And as for Tommy Russell, “I just feel like it’s my duty, and my wife would fuss at me if I didn’t.”

The polls close at 7 p.m. and we’ll have results of the contested races across West Tennessee Tuesday night.