West Tenn. alcohol referendum results

We will add final results as they become available.

Carroll County

Huntingdon package store referendum – Passed – 863 votes in favor; 546 votes against

Chester County

City of Henderson on-premises alcohol referendum – Did not pass – 805 votes against; 760 votes in favor

Gibson County

Medina alcohol referendum – Passed – 928 votes in favor, 520 votes against

Trenton alcohol referendum – Passed – 648 votes in favor, 293 votes against

Henderson County

Henderson Co. on-premises alcohol referendum – Passed – 3,594 votes in favor; 2,495 against

Lexington on-premises alcohol referendum – Passed – 1,404 votes in favor; 973