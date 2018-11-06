West Tenn. alcohol referendum results
We will add final results as they become available.
Carroll County
Huntingdon package store referendum – Passed – 863 votes in favor; 546 votes against
Chester County
City of Henderson on-premises alcohol referendum – Did not pass – 805 votes against; 760 votes in favor
Gibson County
Medina alcohol referendum – Passed – 928 votes in favor, 520 votes against
Trenton alcohol referendum – Passed – 648 votes in favor, 293 votes against
Henderson County
Henderson Co. on-premises alcohol referendum – Passed – 3,594 votes in favor; 2,495 against
Lexington on-premises alcohol referendum – Passed – 1,404 votes in favor; 973