9 alleged Gangster Disciples indicted after Carroll Co. meth investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nine members of the Gangster Disciples have been indicted after an investigation into drug trafficking in West Tennessee, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

According to a news release, 33-year-old Marlon Jazz Taylor, of McKenzie, a known member of the Gangster Disciples, and was the subject of an investigation into a drug trafficking organization that shipped at least 50 grams of methamphetamine from California to West Tennessee.

Those nine individuals currently in custody are:

– Marlon Jazz Taylor

– Nicholas Rodgers, 37, of Willows, California

– Tarus Taylor, 37, of McKenzie

– Elizabeth Espey, 35, of McKenzie

– Terry Weathers, 35, of McKenzie

– Richie Henderson, 48, of Paris

– Derrick Howard, 38, of McKenzie

– Duane Smith, 46, of McKenzie

– Bobby Joe Kemp Jr., 35, of Huntingdon

Taylor faces two additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm.