Bitter Cold Coming to End the Week

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Wednesday, November 7th

After a wet start, skies are now much clearer in West Tennessee which will lead another cold night in the Mid-South! However, tonight’s temperatures will be a walk in the park compared to what we’ve got coming up over the next several days.

TONIGHT

Under mostly clear skies, temperatures are expected to drop to the lower 40s by sunrise Thursday morning. It’ll be a mostly dry night but scattered showers are possible in West Tennessee on Thursday, especially in the early morning.

You might be able to see some sunshine tomorrow but clouds and scattered rain will be coming back for a part of the day, and mainly before noon. Wet weather is likeliest tomorrow morning and again tomorrow night after sunset before finally tapering off Friday morning. Temperatures will only warm up to the middle 50s during the afternoon on Thursday. During the day, most of the rain will be light but could become a bit heavier overnight Thursday night.

Hopefully, you’re ready for the cold weather ahead – the temperatures are even going to be cold for January standards! The forecast for the Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Jackson is for temperatures to only be in the lower 40s at the warmest part of the afternoon though the parade may start with temperatures in the 30s. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for details on the extreme cold ahead, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

